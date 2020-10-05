2022 Subaru BRZ reveal coming this fall

Subaru

Hooray for new sports cars! Over the weekend, Subaru let us in on a secret, saying it will reveal the 2022 BRZ this fall and offering a single teaser photo to hold us over for now. The photo doesn't show off much -- we can't wait to see all of what's new with the sports car this time around.

Subaru issued the teaser on Sunday and said that those who showed up to a world record attempt for the largest parade of same-make vehicles got a peek at the new sports car. We don't know if the lucky guests saw more than what we see here in the photo, but clearly, the 2022 Subaru BRZ is covered in a blue and white camouflage pattern for now.

The all-new 2022 Subaru BRZ - World Premiere coming this Fall.



Lucky attendees to the 2020 #Subiefest World Record Attempt and Charity Drive got a sneak-peek of our all-new #BRZ. Sign up to receive the latest updates on the world premiere at https://t.co/JJ2TRkfpcK. pic.twitter.com/f0cTuXizFk — Subaru (@subaru_usa) October 4, 2020

It's no surprise that there'll be a next-generation BRZ, but perhaps what is surprising is how quickly this all transpired. Just last year, Toyota and Subaru confirmed a second-generation BRZ and 86 as the two expanded partnerships. This past July, Subaru also ended orders for the sports car, and we surmised it was likely as the automaker works to retool and prepare for the next sports car. As for the Toyota 86, the automaker told us this summer it planned to continue production through this fall. If we connect a couple dots, it sounds like order books closed in summer, both Subaru and Toyota will reveal their new cars in the weeks to come, and production will flip over to the new cars in 2021. Both the 86 and BRZ share a production line in Japan.

Save for a few standing rumors, we don't have much concrete information on the new sports cars. Will they stick to their current, modified Impreza-based platform? Will Toyota's TNGA platform underpin them both? Will there be a turbocharged engine this time? We don't know for sure yet, but if I had to take a guess, I'd expect the same Impreza-based platform and put money on a new boxer engine sans turbocharger. But that's just me.

Subaru said fans can sign up to be the first to learn about new BRZ updates, but you know we'll bring the latest as soon as we know it as well.