New Subaru BRZ and Toyota 86 are on the way

The Subaru BRZ and Toyota 86 (formerly known as the Scion FR-S) have been around since the 2013 model year, but according to The Japanese Times, work on the next-generation rear-wheel-drive sports coupes are under way.

Details are light, but the report says the new cars will receive more displacement under the hood with a 2.4-liter engine. There's no mention of the engine being naturally aspirated or turbocharged, nor is there any confirmation if the boxer layout will be retained, but with Subaru still involved it seems more likely than not.

Enlarge Image Jon Wong/Roadshow

The current models are powered by a 2.0-liter boxer four-cylinder making 205 horsepower and 156 pound-feet of torque when working with the standard six-speed manual transmission. With the optional six-speed automatic, output is rated at 200 horses and 151 pound-feet.

Besides the bigger engine, Toyota and Subaru are aiming to give the new models a lower center of gravity to improve handling reflexes and cornering stability.

For the new BRZ, Subaru is said to be planning on installing its EyeSight suite of driver-assistance tech, which includes features such as precollision braking and lane-keeping assist.

Since launching, the current cars have received small chassis tweaks, a midcycle facelift and some special-edition versions, but sadly a turbocharged model that enthusiasts have longed for never materialized. With the current car getting up in age, some wondered if the rear-wheel-drive coupes would live to see another generation, but thankfully it sounds like they will.

However, we're going to have to strap in for a bit of wait. The new Subaru BRZ and Toyota 86 aren't expected until some time around 2021.