2019 Subaru BRZ is still a riot

Despite being relatively low power, the BRZ is a drifting favorite.
The 2019 Subaru BRZ and its twin, the Toyota 86, have been on sale since 2012.
The 2019 Subaru BRZ starts at $25,795 before destination fees.
The cabin is one of the areas where the BRZ's age is most apparent. It wasn't particularly modern or premium when it debuted in 2012, and time hasn't been terribly kind.
At least the seats are supportive.
The BRZ is one of only a handful of truly affordable sports cars left on the market in America.
Despite having poorer fuel economy at 21 miles per gallon city and 29 mpg highway, Subie's manual transmission is the way to go.
BRZ browsers are more likely to cross-shop a convertible like the Mazda MX-5 Miata than they are a pony car like the Ford Mustang or Chevy Camaro.
The BRZ's 2.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-four sits low in the chassis, contributing to the car's ultra-low center of gravity.
Subaru regularly rolls out special-edition BRZ models, but they seldom feature real performance improvements.
If you're looking for advanced driver aids like adaptive cruise control and precollision auto brake... look elsewhere.
