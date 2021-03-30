2022 Porsche 911 GT3 priced from $162,450

Enlarge Image Porsche

The new Porsche 911 GT3 will no doubt be a total firecracker, but it certainly won't come cheap. Porsche confirmed Tuesday that the 2022 911 GT3 will cost $162,450 when it arrives in the US this fall, and that price includes a $1,350 destination charge.

Sure, the 2022 GT3 is over $17,000 more expensive than the previous 2018 GT3, but let's put these numbers into perspective. The new GT3 undercuts the price of a Porsche 911 Turbo by $13,200, and it lines up pretty evenly with its closest competitors, including the Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition ($162,000) and Mercedes-AMG GT R ($163,895). The GT3 even puts up a solid fight with more powerful, more expensive supercars like the Lamborghini Huracan Evo or McLaren 600LT. I'm definitely not trying to convince you that $162,450 is in any way affordable, but considering the competition and the rest of Porsche's 911 range, the new GT3 is reasonably priced.

The best thing about the new GT3 is that it doesn't mess with the attributes that have always made this car great. Power comes from a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-6, sending 502 horsepower and 364 pound-feet of torque to the rear wheels. You can row your own gears with a proper six-speed manual transmission, and Porsche offers its PDK dual-clutch automatic, too, which allows the GT3 to accelerate to 60 mph in as little as 3.2 seconds.

More impressively, the new 911 GT3 was able to rip off a 6-minute, 59.927-second lap time at Germany's Nürburgring Nordschleife, which is more than 17 seconds quicker than the previous GT3. A lot of that time-saving is thanks to the new car's improved chassis, including a double-wishbone front suspension setup borrowed from the 911 RSR race car.

Inside, the GT3 has sport seats, and you can option full carbon fiber buckets. The GT3 also gets the same infotainment updates as the rest of the 2022 911 range, meaning it'll be one of the first Porsche models to get Android Auto compatibility. (Finally!)

Look for a full 911 GT3 first drive review to hit Roadshow in the not-too-distant future. In the meantime, check out the video below, where Porsche's GT car director, Andreas Preuninger, shares his thoughts on this sportiest of 992-generation 911s.