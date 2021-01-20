2022 Nissan Frontier, Pathfinder reveal set for Feb. 4

Nissan

Nissan's turnaround is in full swing with numerous new vehicles on their way, and we'll get two new vehicles on Feb. 4: the 2022 Nissan Frontier and Pathfinder. Nissan launched on Tuesday a website dedicated to the two vehicles with a single teaser and a countdown to their upcoming reveal.

The Frontier is the most notable debut as the truck is seriously, seriously old. As in, it last got a facelift in 2010. Nissan did drop a new powertrain in the pickup last year, but a total redesign is nigh. This next-generation Frontier will also receive the updated powertrain, a 3.8-liter V6 with 310 horsepower. A new nine-speed automatic shuffles power to the rear wheels. Our own Craig Cole said it might be his favorite powertrain within the midsize pickup segment, and hopefully, the truck as a whole will deliver.

As for the 2022 Pathfinder, the SUV is far more of a mystery with Nissan keeping quiet about what to expect from the full-size vehicle. From the teaser, we can sort of see a similar LED signature on the headlights to the recently updated Nissan Armada. Details on the powertrain or any sort of electrification remain unclear, but we won't have to wait much longer to learn all about it.

Nissan doesn't plan to take its foot off the gas after the new pickup and SUV. There's a new Z sport car coming and the electric Ariya, too. Expect a number of new vehicles to launch through 2023 as Nissan embarks on a massive turnaround strategy here in the US.