2022 Mitsubishi Outlander to be revealed on Amazon Live

With the auto show circuit derailed again this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, car companies are looking for alternative ways to unveil new vehicles. Some are hosting their own events, others are keeping things low-key and Mitsubishi is working with Amazon. The triple-diamond brand has partnered with the gargantuan online retailer for the global debut of its redesigned 2022 Outlander SUV.

This first-of-its-kind reveal will take place on Amazon Live. The big event is scheduled to happen on Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 3:00 p.m. PT. You can watch the event on Amazon.com or the manufacturer's website. Aside from tapping into the unfathomably large base of Amazon customers, Mitsubishi is also trying to recreate the excitement of auto show reveals, which we've all been missing since the pandemic really hit hard early last year.

With the grand premiere just a week away, little is known about the next-generation Outlander. Mitsubishi has teased it slightly, though it's hard to glean much information from the gritty images shared, but the vehicle promises to project strength both the inside and out. The 2022 Outlander will feature an updated version of the automaker's Super All-Wheel-Control all-wheel-drive system. Whether it will power the rear wheels with a separate electric motor, feature a disconnecting coupling or use some other elaborate engineering wizardry remains to be seen.

Mitsubishi

The 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander was developed under the "I-Fu-Do-Do" philosophy, which the company says means authentic and majestic in Japanese. The vehicle's exterior styling will be rugged and bold, but it should also signal a new design direction for Mitsubishi, projecting strength and confidence. Mark Chaffin, chief operating officer for Mitsubishi Motors North America, said in a press release, "The debut of the all-new 2022 Outlander caps off the reimagining of the entire Mitsubishi Motors lineup in the United States." It will be interesting to see how the manufacturer's product portfolio gets reimagined. He also said the company's partnership with Amazon is indicative of the challenger spirit at its heart.

The 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander is set to be revealed next week and, oddly enough, it should start arriving at dealerships shortly after that. The first batch of freshly minted vehicles is ready to be shipped to the US, as production recently started. Further hyping this product, a new Outlander will be given away in a sweepstakes. You can enter to win between Feb. 16 and March 31 of this year by going to either www.mitsubishicars.com or www.amazon.com/MitsubishiOutlander.