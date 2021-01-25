2022 Mitsubishi Outlander shows off ahead of February debut

Enlarge Image Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi is nearly ready to show us its first totally new vehicle in years as it teased the 2022 Outlander on Monday. The brand said the SUV will sit on a new platform and introduce the company's latest "Super All-Wheel Control technology," branding-speak for a new all-wheel drive system.

The company still wasn't ready to dive into what it called "game-changing" elements surrounding the 2022 Outlander when it announced the next-generation SUV last year, but Mitsubishi did say the SUV is entirely reimagined and draws on a heritage proven in rally racing years ago.

From the photos Mitsubishi supplied as an appetizer before the reveal, it looks like the new Outlander will take plenty of design cues from the Engelberg Tourer concept. The upright SUV concept bowed at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show and it's easy to see the headlight, grille and running light structure influence from the concept vehicle in the production Outlander. Even the rear seems to take on a similar blocky, upright look with long horizontal taillights.

What's not clear is if the Engelberg Tourer concept foreshadowed a new Outlander plug-in hybrid. The concept SUV sported an undisclosed gasoline engine paired to two electric motors to serve up 434 miles of range total. Mitsubishi said the powertrain produces 43 miles of purely electric driving, too.

It won't be long before we receive answers to our questions and see the SUV totally uncloaked. Mitsubishi scheduled the reveal for Feb. 16.