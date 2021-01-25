2022 Mitsubishi Outlander teases its future redesign

It looks a lot like the Engelberg Tourer concept.

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander teaser
1 of 5
Mitsubishi

Here comes the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander.

Read the article
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander teaser
2 of 5
Mitsubishi

Mitsu released teaser photos of the SUV ahead of its Feb. 16 debut.

Read the article
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander teaser
3 of 5
Mitsubishi

There's a lot of Engelberg Tourer concept present here.

Read the article
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander teaser
4 of 5
Mitsubishi

The headlights, grille and running lights look very similar.

Read the article
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander teaser
5 of 5
Mitsubishi

More importantly, this SUV is totally new -- not a refresh.

Read the article
2021 Lexus IS 300 is sharper than ever

2021 Lexus IS 300 is sharper than ever

23 Photos
2021 Audi Q5 45: A showroom star

2021 Audi Q5 45: A showroom star

50 Photos
2021 Genesis GV80 makes a heck of a first impression

2021 Genesis GV80 makes a heck of a first impression

33 Photos
2021 Ford Bronco First Edition's Onyx Black interior

2021 Ford Bronco First Edition's Onyx Black interior

6 Photos
2021 BMW X5 xDrive45e: Same looks, different heart

2021 BMW X5 xDrive45e: Same looks, different heart

34 Photos
2021 Ford Bronco 2-Door looks to be an off-road warrior

2021 Ford Bronco 2-Door looks to be an off-road warrior

19 Photos
2021 Triumph Speed Triple RS 1200 offers race pace with road manners

2021 Triumph Speed Triple RS 1200 offers race pace with road manners

50 Photos