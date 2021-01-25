It looks a lot like the Engelberg Tourer concept.
Here comes the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander.
Mitsu released teaser photos of the SUV ahead of its Feb. 16 debut.
There's a lot of Engelberg Tourer concept present here.
The headlights, grille and running lights look very similar.
More importantly, this SUV is totally new -- not a refresh.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander teases its future redesign
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.