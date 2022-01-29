Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

2022 Maserati MC20 driven, 2023 Toyota Sequoia and more: Roadshow's week in review

Here's a look back at the biggest stories from the week ending Jan. 29.

Stunning.

The week in review is here at last. The past seven days was full of cars our staff drove and some big news. Jump into all the good stuff below.

Top reviews

The Maserati MC20 is an absolute stunner

Managing Editor Steve Ewing got behind the wheel of the 2022 Maserati MC20 for the first time, and it's a hoot.

Click here to read our 2022 Maserati MC20 first drive review.

2022 Mini Cooper S is all about personality

I drove the 2022 Mini Cooper S Hardtop, and boy, is it chock full of charm.

Click here to read our 2022 Mini Cooper S Hardtop review.

The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz is one cute ute

Reviews Editor Emme Hall took the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz out for a long drive in the desert to check out its off-road chops and more.

Click here to read our 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz review.

Top news

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor is ready to catch big air

Top videos

America has a new weight problem: electric vehicles.