Lucid Launches 1,050-HP Air Grand Touring Performance Trim

Lucid

The first versions of the Lucid Air to reach customer's driveways was the Dream Edition, which was limited to 520 units and split between Performance and Range trims. As a response to strong demand for that Performance model -- and a long waitlist -- Lucid today announced a new version of the Air's Grand Touring trim called the Grand Touring Performance, which is nearly as powerful and quick as the Dream Edition.

The Grand Touring Performance makes 1,050 horsepower from its dual electric motors, slotting it between the 819 hp Grand Touring and the 1,111 hp Dream Edition Performance. Lucid says the Performance will hit 60 mph from rest in 2.6 seconds, just a tenth of a second off the Dream Edition Performance and 0.4-second quicker than the regular Grand Touring. The Grand Touring Performance has model-specific 21-inch wheels as standard, but aside from the wheels, power and some minor software changes it's identical to the regular Grand Touring. The EPA-estimated range for the Grand Touring Performance is 446 miles, lower than the 469-mile range of the Grand Touring with its standard 21s (or 516 miles with the optional 19-inch wheels), but better than the Dream Edition Performance's 451-mile range.

Enlarge Image Lucid

Standard features for both Grand Touring models include Nappa leather, a panoramic glass roof, soft-close doors, a 21-speaker sound system with Dolby Atmos, Lucid's DreamDrive Pro suite of driver-assist features, and heated, ventilated and massaging front seats. Sadly, just five exterior colors are available, with Zenith Red being the only "real" color, and the Grand Touring is offered with four different themes for the fabulous interior.

Now that the Dream Edition has finished production, the Grand Touring is the top trim level in the Air lineup. Lucid says deliveries of the Air Grand Touring have already started, and customers will start getting the Performance version in June. The Grand Touring Performance starts at $180,500 including destination, making it actually more expensive than the sold-out $170,500 Dream Edition Performance, while the regular Grand Touring costs $140,500.