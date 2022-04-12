/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
Lucid Air Grand Touring Is Svelte and Slick

The Performance model has 1,050 horsepower.

steven-ewing-headshot
Steven Ewing
Lucid Air Grand Touring
This is the Lucid Air Grand Touring.

Lucid Air Grand Touring
The new Grand Touring Performance has a range of 446 miles and a $180,500 price tag.

Lucid Air Grand Touring
The Grand Touring Performance makes 1,050 horsepower from its dual electric motors, slotting it between the 819 hp Grand Touring and the 1,111 hp Dream Edition Performance.

Lucid Air Grand Touring
Lucid says the Performance will hit 60 mph from rest in 2.6 seconds, just a 10th of a second off the Dream Edition Performance and 0.4 second quicker than the regular Grand Touring.

Lucid Air Grand Touring
The Grand Touring Performance has model-specific 21-inch wheels as standard, but aside from the wheels, power and some minor software changes, it's identical to the regular Grand Touring. 

Lucid Air Grand Touring
The EPA-estimated range for the Grand Touring Performance is 446 miles. That's lower than the 469-mile range of the Grand Touring with its standard 21s (or 516 miles with the optional 19-inch wheels), but better than the Dream Edition Performance's 451-mile range.

Lucid Air Grand Touring
Standard features for both Grand Touring models include Nappa leather, a panoramic glass roof, soft-close doors, a 21-speaker sound system with Dolby Atmos, Lucid's DreamDrive Pro suite of driver-assist features, and heated, ventilated and massaging front seats.

Lucid Air Grand Touring
Sadly, just five exterior colors are available, with Zenith Red being the only "real" color. The Grand Touring is offered with four different themes for the fabulous interior.

Lucid Air Grand Touring
Now that the Dream Edition has finished production, the Grand Touring is the top trim level in the Air lineup.

Lucid Air Grand Touring
Keep scrolling for more photos of the Lucid Air Grand Touring.

Lucid Air Grand Touring
Lucid Air Grand Touring
Lucid Air Grand Touring
Lucid Air Grand Touring
Lucid Air Grand Touring
Lucid Air Grand Touring
Lucid Air Grand Touring
Lucid Air Grand Touring
Lucid Air Grand Touring
Lucid Air Grand Touring
Lucid Air Grand Touring
Lucid Air Grand Touring
Lucid Air Grand Touring
Lucid Air Grand Touring
Lucid Air Grand Touring
Lucid Air Grand Touring
Lucid Air Grand Touring
Lucid Air Grand Touring
Lucid Air Grand Touring
Lucid Air Grand Touring
Lucid Air Grand Touring
Lucid Air Grand Touring
Lucid Air Grand Touring
Lucid Air Grand Touring
Lucid Air Grand Touring
Lucid Air Grand Touring
Lucid Air Grand Touring
Lucid Air Grand Touring
Lucid Air Grand Touring
Lucid Air Grand Touring
Lucid Air Grand Touring
Lucid Air Grand Touring
Lucid Air Grand Touring
Lucid Air Grand Touring
Lucid Air Grand Touring
Lucid Air Grand Touring
Lucid Air Grand Touring
Lucid Air Grand Touring
Lucid Air Grand Touring
Lucid Air Grand Touring
Lucid Air Grand Touring
Lucid Air Grand Touring
Lucid Air Grand Touring
Lucid Air Grand Touring
Lucid Air Grand Touring
Lucid Air Grand Touring
Lucid Air Grand Touring
Lucid Air Grand Touring
Lucid Air Grand Touring
Lucid Air Grand Touring
Lucid Air Grand Touring
Lucid Air Grand Touring
Lucid Air Grand Touring
Lucid Air Grand Touring
Lucid Air Grand Touring
Lucid Air Grand Touring
Lucid Air Grand Touring
Lucid Air Grand Touring
Lucid Air Grand Touring
Lucid Air Grand Touring
