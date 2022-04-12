Lucid Air Grand Touring Is Svelte and Slick

The Performance model has 1,050 horsepower.
This is the Lucid Air Grand Touring.
The new Grand Touring Performance has a range of 446 miles and a $180,500 price tag.
The Grand Touring Performance makes 1,050 horsepower from its dual electric motors, slotting it between the 819 hp Grand Touring and the 1,111 hp Dream Edition Performance.
Lucid says the Performance will hit 60 mph from rest in 2.6 seconds, just a 10th of a second off the Dream Edition Performance and 0.4 second quicker than the regular Grand Touring.
The Grand Touring Performance has model-specific 21-inch wheels as standard, but aside from the wheels, power and some minor software changes, it's identical to the regular Grand Touring.
The EPA-estimated range for the Grand Touring Performance is 446 miles. That's lower than the 469-mile range of the Grand Touring with its standard 21s (or 516 miles with the optional 19-inch wheels), but better than the Dream Edition Performance's 451-mile range.
Standard features for both Grand Touring models include Nappa leather, a panoramic glass roof, soft-close doors, a 21-speaker sound system with Dolby Atmos, Lucid's DreamDrive Pro suite of driver-assist features, and heated, ventilated and massaging front seats.
Sadly, just five exterior colors are available, with Zenith Red being the only "real" color. The Grand Touring is offered with four different themes for the fabulous interior.
Now that the Dream Edition has finished production, the Grand Touring is the top trim level in the Air lineup.
