2022 Kia Sorento receives price hikes across the board, introduces PHEV trims

Enlarge Image Kia

SUV shoppers looking for a midsize rig should put the 2022 Kia Sorento on their list because, well, it's a darn good vehicle, as our editors have experienced. On Friday, we received updated prices for the vehicle that show Kia has jacked prices up a tad across the board, however.

The cheapest 2022 Sorento remains the LX trim, which costs $30,665 after a $1,175 destination charge. It's just $100 more expensive than last year, and the same goes for the LX all-wheel drive trim, which costs $32,465. No, $100 won't break the bank in the grand scheme of a new car purchase, but there are loftier increases as you climb the SUV's trim hierarchy.

Moving into the volume model, the Sorento's S trim, prices jump to $33,465, which is a $400 bump from last year. Really, if you want the most bang for your buck, the new X-Line S trim is where it's at. Last year, the X-Line was an optional package for the EX trim, but Kia bundled its goods and expanded the AWD trim. It cost $2,100 extra last year, but the 2022 Sorento X-Line S trim only costs $600 more compared to last year's S AWD model. Plus, the fancier 10.25-inch touchscreen is now standard for all Sorento trims aside from the base LX model.

Kicking the tires on an EX trim drops the 2.5-liter turbo-four engine under the hood, replacing the naturally aspirated 2.5-liter mill. Prices climb $400 for the front-wheel drive model but jump a whopping $2,300 for the EX AWD model. Rounding things out, the SX trims grow $200 more expensive and the range-topping SX Prestige trim gets a new name. Now called SX-P, these SUVs are $500 more expensive for 2022. They also receive standard memory seats, 14-way power adjustments and thigh extenders.

For those looking for a more frugal option, the Sorento Hybrid remains at its $35,165 starting price. The cost puts you in an S trim, but you can climb into a hybrid model in EX trimmings for $37,165 to start. AWD is a $1,800 option for the S model and $2,300 option for the EX model.

The biggest addition is the new plug-in hybrid Sorento, though we don't have prices for it yet. Kia did say it'll only be available in SX and SX-P trims, so don't expect anything super-duper affordable, noting the SX trim already starts at nearly $40,000 without the PHEV gear.