2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L prices actually aren't too bad

Enlarge Image Jeep

We learned officially at the beginning of 2021 that Jeep planned not only a traditional Grand Cherokee, but a new three-row model, and the latter launches first in a few months. Ahead of the SUVs shipping out to dealers, Jeep revealed prices for the 2021 Grand Cherokee L (the single letter denotes the third row of seats) on Friday and, honestly, they're not as bad as I imagined they'd be.

Stepping into a base Grand Cherokee L Laredo will set you back $38,690 after a $1,696 destination charge. That's a lot of coin for average car buyers, to be sure, but the SUV also comes with some lovely standard equipment to help justify the cost. And, keep in mind, this is for a three-row SUV. The two-row model that will debut later this year will probably start a lot closer to the current Grand Cherokee's $35,715 starting price. Do note that a 4x4 model doesn't quite slip in under $40,000. It costs $40,690 after destination, adding $2,000 to the final price across the lineup.

Standard active safety and driver-assist features highlight the tech changeover from the old SUV to the new one. Even the cheapest Grand Cherokee L gets adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitors and other features. UConnect 5 is also standard and the cheapest model even gets an expansive 10.25-inch digital gauge cluster. For some of the most-requested comforts, like heated seats, you'll need to look at a Limited trim, which also adds leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel, remote start and a power liftgate.

Moving past these two trims, which will likely be volume sellers at dealerships, we get into far more premium territory. The Overland trim rings in at $54,690 and adds Nappa leather upholstery that extends to the door inserts, adjustable front-row cushions, ventilated seats, premium navigation and more. If you opt for a 4x4 model, you also get the Quadra-Trac II system for better off-road capabilities. This is also the first opportunity to nab a Hemi under the hood. The V8-powered model starts at $59,985.

Jeep wraps the lineup with the Summit and Summit Reserve trims, aka the poshest Grand Cherokee Ls you can purchase. They start at $58,690 and $63,690, respectively, but we're talking quilted leather seats, real wood trim, 16-way adjustable power seats with massage function and even more driver-assist technology. The Summit Reserve adds 21-inch wheels, higher quality leather, ventilated second-row seats and a 19-speaker McIntosh sound system.

You'll see the first 2021 Grand Cherokee L SUVs make their way to dealers this spring and early summer. If you're waiting for a hybrid model, don't worry, Jeep has one of those coming, too.