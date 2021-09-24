The 2-row Jeep Grand Cherokee will debut on Sept. 29

Enlarge Image Jeep

Jeep split the Grand Cherokee into two different models for its fifth generation, and we've already driven the larger, three-row Grand Cherokee L. The two-row Grand Cherokee was briefly previewed back in July, but on Friday, Jeep confirmed the smaller variant will make its proper debut on Wednesday, Sept. 29.

In addition to an official statement, Jeep published a teaser video on its Instagram account, giving us a brief look at the two-row Grand Cherokee's slightly different front end (even though we've already seen the whole thing). The video also flashes back to the original ZJ Grand Cherokee's debut at the 1992 Detroit Auto Show, when Jeep drove its then-new SUV up the steps of Detroit's Cobo Hall and smashed through one of the convention center's windows. You'll definitely want to watch the full thing in all its glory.

The two-row Grand Cherokee will have the same V6 and V8 engine options as its larger L sibling, but will set itself apart with the inclusion of a 4xe plug-in hybrid model. In the Wrangler 4xe, this plug-in powertrain pairs a 2.0-liter turbo I4 engine with a 17-kilowatt-hour battery and electric motor, pushing out 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque, and offering an estimated 21 miles of all-electric range.

We'll have the full 2022 Grand Cherokee details when it debuts on Sept. 29 at 6:00 a.m. PT.