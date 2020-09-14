2022 Hyundai Tucson reveal: Watch the futuristic new SUV debut here

Today, Hyundai will reveal the 2022 Tucson. While debuting a new crossover SUV is never a small deal, we're particularly excited about the new Tucson. Why? Teaser photos confirm it will wear a futuristic and bold design the Vision T Concept first previewed last year. Honestly, it's sort of incredible to see the concept car's design translate to the production car.

If the world wasn't embroiled in the coronavirus pandemic, we'd probably be seeing the 2022 Hyundai Tucson in person, but we'll be treated to a livestream debut instead. That's OK since you'll be able to watch the SUV debut right here with us. We've supplied the reveal livestream right up above for your viewing pleasure.

If the exterior drew you in, the interior should be just as lovely -- and future-forward. Hyundai said there's a 10.25-inch touchscreen housed in the center stack and a floating digital gauge cluster sits ahead of the driver. The single interior teaser photo previews a really clean and simple cockpit that we can't wait to see more of.

Hyundai plans to go live at 8:30 p.m ET/5:30 p.m. PT to show us its latest creation.