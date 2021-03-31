2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz is an angular little truck

Hyundai's new compact pickup will debut on April 15.
Here's our best look yet at the new Hyundai Santa Cruz.
The Santa Cruz is a compact pickup truck.
It'll battle the upcoming Ford Maverick in a new class of compact trucks.
The Santa Cruz will be revealed on April 15.
