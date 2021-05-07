2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz reservations open, pickup's features detailed in configurator

Enlarge Image Hyundai

Hyundai spilled more details on one of the year's most anticipated vehicles this week: the 2022 Santa Cruz pickup truck. The little ute reignites a long-dormant segment in the US, that being the true compact pickup truck. It remains to be seen how buyers will react to a tiny truck from a Korean automaker, but nevertheless, the Santa Cruz looks seriously cool.

In a basic configurator, Hyundai added details on the features buyers will find on each trim level, starting with the entry-level SE. Both front- and all-wheel drive are available across the board, but the SE model will only come with the 2.5-liter inline-four engine and an eight-speed auto handles shifts. It makes 190 horsepower and 180 pound-feet of torque, so no, this isn't a desert runner by any means. Still, the least expensive model will handle 1,748 pounds of payload and tow 3,500 pounds when hooking up something to tow. Inside, an 8-inch touchscreen handles infotainment duties and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are onboard.

Moving up to the SEL model adds a host of premium features including heated seats, smart keyless access and Hyundai's Bluelink connected car system. But if you want more power, the SEL Premium model is where the 2.5-liter turbo-four engine comes into play. With it, 275 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque come into play, which should help the Santa Cruz scoot around much better. Hyundai also swaps the standard automatic for an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, and adds other goods such as a digital car key, LED lighting and dual-zone climate control. Finally, stepping into the Limited model places a 10.25-inch infotainment screen in the truck, a Bose audio system, ventilated and heated seats plus much more.

We're eagerly waiting for prices to see how affordable the Santa Cruz will be. Since the truck's based on the new Tucson, which starts under $25,000 before destination charges, we could see starting prices for the pickup mirror it. Or, Hyundai could charge a premium for its little truck. We'll have to wait and see. If you want one, Hyundai's accepting $100 deposits to reserve your own right now.