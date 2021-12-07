Hyundai Ioniq 5 cracks 300-mile mark range, EPA estimates

Enlarge Image Hyundai

The final estimates for the Hyundai Ioniq 5 are in, and it's sort of a mixed bag. The good news is the car will go 303 miles on a single charge when equipped with the Long Range battery and rear-wheel drive, according to the EPA. The least expensive Ioniq 5, however, will only muster 220 miles to a charge.

In the middle of the road is the Ioniq 5 Long Range equipped with all-wheel drive, which will do 256 miles with a full battery, the government estimated. Both Long Range variants, AWD or not, feature a 77.4 kilowatt-hour battery pack. The Standard Range model with the 220-mile range boasts a 58.2 kWh pack. For the AWD model, keep in mind that it also gains a dual-motor setup to make 320 horsepower and 446 pound-feet of torque. Without AWD, the Ioniq 5 musters 225 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque with a single electric motor.

For what it's worth, the estimates meet or beat Hyundai's internal figures. The company originally promised at least 300 miles from one Ioniq 5 variant, and thought the Long Range AWD model would do 244 miles on a charge with every bell and whistle onboard the SUV.

The EV launches in 17 states first before rolling out nationwide in 2022. Expect prices to start around $40,000.