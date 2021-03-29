2022 Honda Civic sedan leaked in new spy photos

Civic XI Forum

Here's another good look at the upcoming 2022 Honda Civic. With all the leaks and spy photos circulating of late, the redesigned version of this ever-popular small car is one of the worst kept secrets in the automotive business these days. Fresh photos of the sedan model were shared on the Civic XI Forum last week.

The reworked 2022 Civic is shown off in two colors: one is said to be Platinum White and the other Lunar Silver, though both hues look pretty similar in the dim light of these spy shots. This crop of new Civics appears to be strapped to the back of a car hauler, likely leaving a manufacturing plant in Japan.

As we've seen in other spy photos of the new Civic and as presaged by the prototype model that was unveiled late last year, this car is a looker -- much cleaner than the current model. Indeed, the overall design is tidy and simple, without any wonky flourishes or unnecessary add-ons. The rear of the sedan appears to be timeless and elegant, with a subtle spoiler seemingly integrated into the rear trunk lid.

Up front, the 2022 Civic features a straightforward face with rectangular headlamp assemblies flanking a small upper grille. Down below is a much larger air opening, one that flares out at the bottom, which brings to mind the Toyota Corolla, one of this car's primary rivals. Expect this new Honda to tussle with other small cars like the expressive Hyundai Elantra, Volkswagen's mature Jetta, the shapely Mazda3 and the highly functional if somewhat dull Subaru Impreza.

The current, 10th-generation Civic is arguably already the best small car you can buy in 'Murica these days, and it's a good bet Honda has further refined and improved the breed for 2022. The Capital H is almost unerringly consistent when it comes to introducing new products: They're almost always better than their predecessors and are often segment leaders. If or when coupe or hatchback models of the new Civic will be revealed is anyone's guess, though we eagerly await the opportunity to pore over any leaked photos.