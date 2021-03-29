2022 Honda Civic spotted again

The Capital H's redesigned compact sedan looks great in these candid spy shots.

2022 Honda Civic Sedan Spy Photo
Civic XI Forum

The next-generation Honda Civic's front end looks vaguely like the Toyota Corolla's, in these leaked shots posted to the Civic XI Forum.

2022 Honda Civic Sedan Spy Photo
Civic XI Forum

This color is supposedly called Lunar Silver.

2022 Honda Civic Sedan Spy Photo
Civic XI Forum

The 2022 Honda Civic's rear end is perky and tidy.

2022 Honda Civic Sedan Spy Photo
Civic XI Forum

Here you can get a good view of the car's profile, which looks pretty similar to the current Civic's.

2022 Honda Civic Sedan Spy Photo
Civic XI Forum

Those wheels are pretty handsome, no?

2022 Honda Civic Sedan Spy Photo
Civic XI Forum

There are certainly less attractive small cars out there than the 2022 Honda Civic.

2022 Honda Civic Sedan Spy Photo
Civic XI Forum

What do you think of this redesigned small car?

