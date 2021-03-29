2022 Honda Civic spotted again

The Capital H's redesigned compact sedan looks great in these candid spy shots.
The next-generation Honda Civic's front end looks vaguely like the Toyota Corolla's, in these leaked shots posted to the Civic XI Forum.
This color is supposedly called Lunar Silver.
The 2022 Honda Civic's rear end is perky and tidy.
Here you can get a good view of the car's profile, which looks pretty similar to the current Civic's.
Those wheels are pretty handsome, no?
There are certainly less attractive small cars out there than the 2022 Honda Civic.
What do you think of this redesigned small car?
