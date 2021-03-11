2022 Honda Civic photos leak ahead of reveal

China MIIT

Here's the 2022 Honda Civic in all its glory, and it sure looks a lot like the Civic Prototype the automaker revealed last year. If you enjoyed that look, the production car is no surprise. If you thought the car looked a tad bland, then it's not so good news for you. The photos surfaced on China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, which often posts photos of soon-to-be-produced vehicles before we see them in the US for regulatory purposes. The fine folks at the Civic XI forum first caught the leak on Wednesday.

Keep in mind what you see here is probably not the final spec we'll see the Civic in when Honda's ready to show it off for Americans. Things like the taillights and even the fascias could change ever so slightly. But, overall, this is very much the Civic Prototype without the flashy orange color and black exterior highlights. And since it's the Civic Prototype with toned down looks, it still looks a lot like a shrunken Honda Accord, which is not a bad thing in my book one bit.

China MIIT

The Volkswagen vibes are still strong in the rear, but it's also easy to see how the Civic pulls from the Honda family's current looks. Overall, it's a huge departure from the current, 10th-generation Civic. While the car sitting at dealers today looks like a Gundam with all its crevices and creases, this car breaks away from the business with clean lines and a shape that should age very well. It feels like the alter ego of the latest Hyundai Elantra.

We don't get much else from the photos, but if you look closely, there's a "240 Turbo" badge that sits on the rear. The new car should carry over the 2.0-liter inline-four base engine and the company's 1.6-liter turbo four. This car likely sports the latter, and "240" may be the engine's torque output in Newton-meters. That's about 177 pound-feet of torque for us Yanks.

Honda already said the 2022 Civic would bow this spring, but we're likely very close if the company submitted the car to Chinese regulators. After the sedan, we'll also see a new hatchback, too, but the lovely coupe body style is, unfortunately, long gone.