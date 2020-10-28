2022 Genesis GV70 SUV debuts with spectacular looks

Enlarge Image Genesis

Genesis finally revealed the first photos of its new GV70 crossover without any camouflage on Wednesday, and it looks absolutely incredible. The GV70 will slot under the GV80 in the automaker's lineup, essentially existing as the G70 sedan's SUV counterpart. While Genesis hasn't announced any real details about the GV70 just yet, there's still a lot to talk about.

The GV70 takes obvious design cues from the GV80 and G80, with four thin LED headlights and taillights, a massive crest grille and a swage line that starts from the hood and falls back toward the taillights. The greenhouse gives us total Porsche 928 vibes (in a good way), with a body-color C-pillar and a rear quarter window that give the GV70 a look unlike any other car on the road.

It's the interior where things get especially radical. The GV70 has the same football-shaped steering wheel as the GV80, and that oval shape is carried through in the design of the dashboard. The climate controls consist of some physical buttons and a digital screen, and are situated in an oval that's bisected by the steering wheel, with more buttons on the left side and some others integrated into the aluminum trim. A large touchscreen sits atop the dash, and some thin air vents are semi-hidden in a piece of trim that encircles the entire interior.

The center console houses a rotary gear selector and a second controller for the infotainment system. The example you see in these photos has some super interesting silver and purple trim on the door cards and the sides of the center armrest, all in an oval shape, and other design elements like the door handles and door pockets are similarly shaped, as well. As we've come to expect from Genesis the detailing looks absolutely exquisite -- you would never expect this interior to be in an "entry-level" model.

In addition to the standard model, Genesis also released photos of the GV70 Sport. It has a unique front bumper design with larger air intakes, more gloss-black trim, larger wheels and a different rear bumper with two big exhaust tips. The inside of the Sport gets a more traditional-looking steering wheel, microsuede upholstery and (likely faux) carbon fiber trim.

While we don't have any powertrain specifics yet, we expect the GV70 to be offered with the same turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder and twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 as the GV80. The GV70 likely rides on the same platform as the GV80 and will be offered with rear-wheel drive as standard or all-wheel drive as an option. The Sport model may get more power than the standard versions, as well as different tuning for the suspension and steering.

The GV70 will go on sale by the end of this year in South Korea before hitting US shores at some point in 2021. Expect a starting price close to $40,000, with fully loaded models topping out close to the $60K mark.