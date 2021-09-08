2022 Genesis G80 starts under $50,000

Enlarge Image Genesis

As high-end sedans go, the Genesis G80 is a mighty fine option, with extroverted styling, an upscale interior and no shortage of performance. If you want to park one of these posh four-doors in your garage (and you totally should!), pricing for the 2022 model was announced Tuesday.

The updated G80 starts at $49,045 including destination charges. That not unreasonable outlay of cash gets you a rear-wheel-drive G80 with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder under the hood. This turbocharged engine is good for a saucy 300 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque. Other standard amenities include Highway Driving Assist II, 18-inch alloy wheels, 12-way power front seats and a 14.5-inch infotainment screen. If you want all-wheel drive with that base engine, you'll be spending an additional $3,150 for a total of $52,195.

If four cylinders are beneath you, the most affordable G80 with a V6 behind its massive grille starts at $64,495 including destination. That gets you a new-for-2022 Sport model with standard all-wheel drive, an appearance package, an electronically controlled suspension and a panoramic roof. Inside, passengers are coddled by leather seating surfaces, a three-zone climate-control system and a premium Lexicon sound system with 21 speakers, among many, many other amenities.

Swing for the fences and the most you can spend is for a 2022 Genesis G80 3.5T AWD Sport Prestige model with summer tires. This model checks out for a princely $71,295, again including destination. As in other 3.5T models, this G80 features a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 that delivers 375 hp and 391 lb-ft of torque. Not surprisingly, an eight-speed automatic transmission is standard across the range.

The 2022 Genesis G80 should be a solid luxury car and a strong value. The base model undercuts rivals such as the BMW 5 Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class by thousands of dollars, though its pricing advantage does seem to wane as you step up the model ladder. If you like what you see here, you can reserve a new G80 by visiting the automaker's website later this month.