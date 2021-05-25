2021 Genesis G80 awarded top safety accolade from IIHS

Enlarge Image Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Kudos to Genesis' engineers, who built a very safe sedan in the G80. On Tuesday, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety said the 2021 G80 earned the highest award possible of Top Safety Pick Plus. Like all other vehicles that receive the highest award, the sedan first nailed the top-rated Good score in each of the six crashworthiness tests. The IIHS goes further than that, though.

From there, the body tested the G80's front-crash prevention system and, in this instance, specifically looked at vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian crash prevention. The luxury sedan earned the top mark of Superior in both instances. In a vehicular crash scenario, the G80 avoided a crash at 12 mph and 25 mph. In tests involving a pedestrian dummy, the car avoided an impact or slowed enough to mitigate the impact in three separate scenarios. After all, what good is active safety technology if it doesn't actually work?

From there, every car faces the hardest part of the test: headlights. Good- or Acceptable-rated headlights must be available on every single trim to earn the highest award, and that's fortunately the case for the G80. The IIHS rated the LED projectors offered on each trim Acceptable. However, some of the first G80 sedans sold didn't meet the group's stringent standards. Genesis says it has notified customers of this and requested they bring the car to a dealership. There, the headlights will receive a slight tweak to make sure each car still motors around with well-performing headlights. The work will be free of charge.