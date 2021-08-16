2022 Ford Maverick 2.0T fuel economy shows up on window sticker preview

Enlarge Image Ford

The 2022 Ford Maverick isn't just about providing Americans with an affordable pickup truck, this is literally Ford's way of reaching the entry-level car segment once again. And if you want to play with the Honda Civics and Toyota Corollas of the world, stellar fuel economy is a must. On Monday, we got a preview of what to expect from the fuel-sipping pickup with a window sticker for one model, thanks to the Maverick Truck Club forum.

The Maverick equipped with the optional 2.0-liter turbo-four engine, eight-speed automatic, all-wheel drive and the 4K towing package returns 22 mpg city, 29 mpg highway and 25 mpg combined. For a utility vehicle, that's not too shabby, and remember, this is not the Maverick's base engine. Ford will plop a 2.5-liter inline-four engine married to a hybrid system for real fuel-sipping credibility. It could return 40 mpg in some form at that. Unfortunately, we don't have estimates for that powertrain yet, though they should be ready by the end of September.

While the Maverick hybrid with front-wheel drive will throw down with Japanese and Korean compact cars, the Maverick's turbocharged engine will make it a compelling alternative to traditional body-on-frame pickups from an efficiency standpoint. The EPA estimate of 25 mpg combined (with a towing package, mind you) is better than a Ford Ranger with four-wheel drive, a Chevrolet Colorado and unibody Honda Ridgeline. It's also better than the Maverick's closest rival, the Hyundai Santa Cruz, which returns 23 mpg combined in its most efficient form.

So far, on paper, it feels like the Maverick is home run. But, we'll need to see if Ford sticks the landing when the first Mavericks reach customers and dealers later this year.