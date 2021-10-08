2022 Ford Bronco Sport prices climbing as sales remain hot

Enlarge Image Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The 2022 Ford Bronco Sport will get more expensive as the automaker ups the price for the rugged little thing. Cars Direct first reported on the price bump and Ford confirmed the news with Roadshow, citing today's "market conditions."

The good news is the base Bronco Sport isn't getting much more expensive, with only a $50 increase up to $28,760. (You should note, however, that Ford previously increased prices this past summer with a $540 hike.) Depending on which trim you're looking at, the Bronco Sport is actually $1,115 more compared to the 2021 model.

That figure specifically relates to the Badlands trim, which now costs $36,925 after destination for 2022. That adds the previous $575 increase and a new $540 increase Ford plans for with this latest move.

Other trims see slight increases as well. The Big Bend trim will now cost $30,320 after a $105 increase and the Outer Banks trim is now $215 more at $34,570.

Inventory for the new SUV remains quite tight amid the ongoing chip shortage, but if you can find a 2021 Bronco Sport, it may be turn out to be a better deal.