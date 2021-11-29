2022 Chevy Silverado and 2022 GMC Sierra trucks will be offered with a regular cab and a short bed

Enlarge Image Chevrolet

Over the last few decades, trucks have transformed from bare-bones tools to tech-laden family haulers with more creature comforts than some luxury sedans. Spotting a regular-cab pickup in the wild these days is almost like sighting Bigfoot, they're that rare. But they're not extinct, nor will they be, at least in the immediate future.

Bare-bones trucks have their appeal, attracting tradespeople, municipalities and bargain-hunters alike, and GM is going after these customers with the redesigned 2022 Chevy Silverado and 2022 GMC Sierra twins. Each rig will be offered with a regular-cab body and a standard-length, 79.4-inch bed instead of the longer 98.2-inch-long cargo box you currently get.

A regular-cab body with the shorter bed will be the base configuration of both trucks, something Car and Driver confirmed with spokespeople at both GM brands last Tuesday. The Chevy will be available in this format exclusively in the WT grade and the GMC in the brand's Pro trim. As is tradition, the longer bed will also be available with the standard cab, presumably for a small upcharge.

This is the first time in years these two trucks will be available with a conventional cab and a short bed, which is a seriously underappreciated configuration. Depending on what engines will be offered in these trucks -- the 2021 Silverado is available with a 4.3-liter V6, a 2.7-liter turbo-four and a 5.3-liter V8, though that six-shooter does not appear to be on the menu for 2022 -- these trucks could be the ideal platform to build a street-performance rig or even a beastly off-roader that's more maneuverable than longer, extended-cab trucks. They should also roll on stamped steel wheels, which are always supercool.

Pricing and availability information is not available just yet, but expect these models to be the most affordable in the Silverado and Sierra ranges. For reference, a 2021 'Rado with a regular cab, an 8-foot bed, rear-wheel drive and zero options checks out for around $31,000. We expect these '22s to be priced similarly. Look for them at dealerships next year, likely in the spring.