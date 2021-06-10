2022 Chevy Corvette revealed with IMSA GTLM Championship Edition

Enlarge Image Chevrolet

While 2021 Chevrolet Corvette order books may be closed for the month, the brand's ready to focus on the 2022 model year. On Wednesday, the 2022 Chevy Corvette debuted with a special IMSA GTLM Championship Edition, limited to just 1,000 cars. The special Corvettes mimic their Corvette Racing C8 R counterparts with special graphics and other race-inspired elements.

The sinister C8 R race cars swept the manufacturers, drivers and team titles in 2020, so naturally, it was time to give the street car it's based on some love. The special editions come in either Accelerate Yellow, to mirror the No. 3 C8 R, or Hypersonic Gray to recall the No. 4 C8 R. Corvette Racing graphics wash over the exterior throughout, and include the iconic "Jake" logo on the black wheels' caps. A high-wing spoiler, yellow brake calipers, carbon-flash coated side mirrors and black rocker panels help complete the exterior looks.

The cockpit also races up with Strike Yellow and Sky Cool Gray to compliment either the yellow or gray exteriors on the cars. GT2 seats are standard, though competition sport seats are optional with the cars. Yellow seat belts and a numbered plaque remind passengers this is a special 'Vette. Owners will also receive a special car cover with a design mirroring the C8 R race cars in accordance to which color a buyer chooses for the IMSA GTLM Championship Edition. It's also based on the 3LT trim with the Performance Package, so these will be very well equipped sports cars.

Otherwise, the 2022 Corvette remains pretty much the same for the new model year. There are a few new color choices and an upgraded direct injection fuel system. Full power remains the same with the performance exhaust at 495 horsepower. Leave that out and you get 490 hp from the 6.2-liter LT2 V8 engine.

Prices for the Corvette rise this year to $62,195 after destination to start. If you want the Championship Edition, you'll need to look at a costlier 3LT trim and then pay up an additional $6,595 for the special goods.