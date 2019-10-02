Chevy surprised us all with the C8.R racecar and it's a looker

Enlarge Image Chevrolet

We've had a new Corvette for a while now, and so it was only a matter of time before GM dropped an R version on us as well. Only, we didn't expect it to come at the same time as the convertible 'Vette.

Still, here we are and what exactly is the C8R bringing to the table now that its drivetrain layout more closely mimics that of much of its competition? That's an excellent question because Chevrolet hasn't really told us.

Aesthetically, it's got a big ol' wing and a giant rear diffuser as is par for the course with Corvette race cars. It also looks wider in the back and the front, but the nose seems surprisingly similar to the production C8. The powertrain is likely mostly the same as the C7R.

Interestingly, the famous yellow and black livery that we've come to love is gone from one of the two cars set to debut in Daytona, having been replaced by a not-unhandsome silver on yellow look. The other car will wear a more traditional scheme.