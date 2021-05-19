2022 Chevy Bolt EUV, EV ship to dealers ahead of schedule

Chevrolet

Surprise! If you're itching for a 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV or Bolt EV, the brand will have the cars at dealerships shortly. Chevy said on Monday it began shipping the first of both new cars to dealerships ahead of their planned summer 2021 launch window. Instead, parent General Motors got the EVs out the door in late spring.

The two cars pad Chevy's lineup of electric vehicles beyond the Bolt EV, and the cars feel like there's a little more love baked in beyond the original Bolt EV. While not a bad car, the interior was chock full of hard plastic that just felt a tad sterile. The Bolt EUV and Bolt EVs cabins, by comparison, look and feel a lot more premium.

Those looking for a slightly more muscular-looking EV will probably dig the Bolt EUV over the Bolt EV, though the EUV sports a slightly lower range estimate. The EPA ratings for the EUV sit at 247 miles on a charge compared to the EV's 259-mile range estimate. Keep in mind neither vehicle offer all-wheel drive when shopping for an electric car, though that does help the two Chevy-badged electric cars in the range department.

Prices for the Bolt EUV start at $33,995 after destination, while the Bolt EV comes in a smidge cheaper at $31,995.