2022 Chevy Bolt EUV range drops compared to smaller EV sibling

Chevrolet has two new electric cars for your consideration coming later this year: the refreshed 2022 Bolt EV and the new Bolt EUV, a larger SUV version. The feds finally got their hands on both EVs to produce official range ratings, and if you want the bulkier Bolt EUV, you'll face a 12-mile range reduction.

According to the EPA estimates published this week, the 2022 Bolt EUV will do 247 miles on a full charge. The Bolt EV hangs onto its 259-mile estimate. Considering the Bolt EUV is the larger of the two, it's not surprising to see a small reduction in mileage, but in an arena where every mile counts in the EV race, it could sway buyers.

The Bolt EV and EUV share a single powertrain, which is a single-motor drive unit with a 65 kilowatt-hour battery pack. Both make 200 horsepower and 266 pound-feet of torque, and power makes its way to the front wheels only. You won't find all-wheel drive on either vehicle, which is a little odd for the Bolt EUV, honestly. But then these cars don't use any of GM's fancy, new Ultium battery tech or platforms. We'll likely see that change when (and if) the cars stick around and move to the platform in the future.

Prices for the Bolt EUV will start at around $34,000, while the Bolt EV comes in at around $32,000 before any state or local EV incentives. GM vehicles are no longer eligible for federal EV tax credits. Look for them both to arrive in late summer or early fall.