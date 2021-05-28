Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

2022 Chevy Blazer ditches base engine, and that's OK

Other updates to the stylish midsize SUV are minimal.

2020 Chevy BlazerEnlarge Image

Bye-bye, 2.5L.

 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

The Chevrolet Blazer returns, and it's packing one fewer engine option this time. Chevy published updates for the midsize SUV this week and they show the 193-horsepower 2.5-liter inline-four engine will not return for the 2022 model year. Frankly, that's quite alright because the engine wasn't exactly a prime partner for the Blazer.

Going forward, the 2022 Blazer will feature a 2.0-liter turbo-four and the more powerful 3.6-liter V6. Effectively the turbo-four is the new "base engine," but expect a price bump to go along with these changes. Chevy hasn't revealed prices for the new model just yet. The 2.5-liter engine came standard with the base L and one-rung-up 1LT trims. We'll have to see if the turbo-four drops into the 1LT instead or if Chevy plans to shuffle trims around a bit, but it's probably safe to say the L trim is dead.

Other changes to the SUV include the availability of a two-tone paint job on the LT models with various packages, new style elements for the Premier trim with new wheels and a trailering package for the LT trim with the 2.0-liter turbocharged engine. The latter will come standard on Blazers with all-wheel drive. Finally, a couple new colors join the roster in blue glow metallic and nitro yellow. 

We'll report back with prices as we learn them, as we're likely only a couple months or so from the 2022 Blazer hitting dealers.

