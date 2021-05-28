2022 Chevy Blazer ditches base engine, and that's OK

Enlarge Image Andrew Krok/Roadshow

The Chevrolet Blazer returns, and it's packing one fewer engine option this time. Chevy published updates for the midsize SUV this week and they show the 193-horsepower 2.5-liter inline-four engine will not return for the 2022 model year. Frankly, that's quite alright because the engine wasn't exactly a prime partner for the Blazer.

Going forward, the 2022 Blazer will feature a 2.0-liter turbo-four and the more powerful 3.6-liter V6. Effectively the turbo-four is the new "base engine," but expect a price bump to go along with these changes. Chevy hasn't revealed prices for the new model just yet. The 2.5-liter engine came standard with the base L and one-rung-up 1LT trims. We'll have to see if the turbo-four drops into the 1LT instead or if Chevy plans to shuffle trims around a bit, but it's probably safe to say the L trim is dead.

Other changes to the SUV include the availability of a two-tone paint job on the LT models with various packages, new style elements for the Premier trim with new wheels and a trailering package for the LT trim with the 2.0-liter turbocharged engine. The latter will come standard on Blazers with all-wheel drive. Finally, a couple new colors join the roster in blue glow metallic and nitro yellow.

We'll report back with prices as we learn them, as we're likely only a couple months or so from the 2022 Blazer hitting dealers.