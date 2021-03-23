2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed is a fancy way to enjoy 650 horsepower

Enlarge Image Bentley

The Bentley Continental GT Speed is a wonderfully excessive grand tourer. This big coupe packs big power, big luxury and big style, and for 2022, it's picking up a few tricks to not only amplify those core attributes, but to make it a lot more agile, as well.

Making its debut Tuesday, the 2022 Continental GT Speed is a real stunner. Bentley's slick coupe is beautiful in its most basic form, but the Speed-specific touches really kick it up a notch. The new GT Speed has a dark-finish grille and lower air intake, more sculpted side sills and model-specific 22-inch wheels.

Inside, the Conti GT Speed gets a mix of leather and Alcantara upholstery, which extends to the steering wheel as well. Diamond-quilted seat stitching is standard, and customers can spec new dark-tinted aluminum inlays for the center console. As with every Bentley, the world is your oyster, and the company will outfit your speed however your heart desires. Don't pick a boring spec, people -- with nearly limitless options, you can go a little wild.

Speaking of wild, let's talk about what makes the Speed a Speed. Under the hood you'll find Bentley's 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12 engine, producing 650 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque. That's connected to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, and all-wheel drive is standard. The Continental GT Speed is definitely a big, heavy thing, but this immense power allows it to accelerate to 60 mph in a scant 3.5 seconds, on its way to a 208-mph top end.

The GT Speed comes standard with the Continental's 48-volt suspension architecture, which can actively reduce body roll and keep the coupe flat as a pancake while cornering. New for the GT Speed, Bentley is offering rear-wheel steering and an electronic limited-slip differential. Considering the Continental GT shares its platform with the Porsche Panamera -- a car that already uses these driveline technologies -- it was only a matter of time before the Big B got it, as well.

None of that extra on-road verve will affect the Speed's first-and-foremost mission of ultimate grand touring, but we're excited to see how sharp it can be when chucked into a corner. We'll likely get our first crack at the 2022 Continental GT Speed in the coming months before it arrives in Bentley showrooms later this year. How much will it cost? Try $274,900 for the GT Speed Coupe and $302,400 for the GT Speed Convertible -- to start, of course. Then again, if you have to ask...