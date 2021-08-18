2022 Audi E-Tron, E-Tron Sportback S arrive to race up the electric SUVs

Audi

If you're in the market for a faster electric SUV, you have options this fall with Audi. The brand on Tuesday revealed the 2022 Audi E-Tron and E-Tron Sportback S models with a triple electric motor setup for greater torque distribution, better handling and more power.

As has been the case, the standard E-Tron S is the more upright, SUV-like of the two models, while the E-Tron S Sportback takes a more rakish approach with a coupe-like roofline. Both get two electric motors on the rear axle and a single e-motor on the front axle to achieve the greater performance. In total, there's 496 horsepower and a whopping 718 pound-feet of torque available when a driver flips on the SUVs' boost mode. Otherwise, there's 429 hp and 596 lb-ft without the short boost. All the juice comes from a 95 kilowatt-hour battery pack, which you can charge to 80% in about 30 minutes with a DC fast charger.

Under spirited driving, the front motor adds traction and brake-based torque vectoring, and under normal driving conditions, the motor sits dormant. The rear motors, meanwhile, constantly help power the SUVs out of corners with torque vectoring. When you flick on Dynamic mode, you can even get these machines sideways as the motors understand where to prioritize power.

That's all the "go," but the E-Tron S and S Sportback also provide some show, too. The SUVs are almost 2 inches wider than their standard counterparts, air curtains up front and at the rear add to the wider stance and standard 20-inch wheels fill out the profile. If you need bigger wheels, 21- and 22-inch wheels are optional with summer performance tires.

Inside, the performance SUVs are much like the standard models, but with racier touches. A 12.3-inch digital cockpit still sits front and center, while Audi's MMI infotainment system gives drivers dual screens to control the car on the center stack. Technology also arrives in spades with the brand's Traffic Light Information system, integrated toll module, adaptive cruise control and more. Leather sport seats come standard with heated function and diamond stitching, but peruse through the options and buyers will find an Individual Contour Seat Package. This adds ventilation to the front seats, a massage system and a combination of leathers.

Prices for the E-Tron S start at $85,895 after a $1,095 destination charge and $88,495 for the E-Tron S Sportback. Opting for the cushier Prestige models sends both SUVs' prices past $90,000. If you want one, they'll be at Audi dealers in the next few months.