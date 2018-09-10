Audi will make paying tolls simpler with its Integrated Toll Module

Audi

Here in Los Angeles, we don't have much in the way of toll roads, but in other places, like the Northeastern US, they're lousy with them. Tolls for everything -- and that means you either need an electronic toll pass or a center console packed with change. Audi thinks that it has a better way, so it's introducing its new E-Tron SUV with something called an Integrated Toll Module.

The Integrated Toll Module (or ITM for short) is integrated into the E-Tron's rearview mirror and it will allow E-Tron drivers to access certain toll roads in the US and Canada. The other cool thing about the ITM is that it is totally controllable and configurable through Audi's MMI infotainment system. Through MMI you can change the settings for vehicle occupancy so that you can pay the correct rate for HOV toll lanes as well as select which toll network you're using.

Audi hasn't provided a list of which toll authorities will interface with ITM, but the system was designed, developed and built for Audi by Gentex, the same company that makes its auto-dimming mirrors.

The E-Tron itself is set to debut next week in San Francisco, and we've received word that Audi has already put the battery-electric SUV into production, so it shouldn't be too long before we start seeing them on public roads.