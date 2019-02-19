Audi can help you catch the next traffic light in four new cities

Since debuting its Traffic Light Information system way back in 2016, Audi has been slowly establishing partnerships with local municipalities to bring it to more intersections in more places. Today, Audi is announcing another four cities in the US, effectively doubling the number of traffic lights that it can monitor here.



The TLI system relies on vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communications to wirelessly send the timing of a municipality's traffic lights directly to the car using its integrated LTE connectivity. The car then uses that information to say, if you're waiting at a red light, how much longer it will stay red. Or, if you're approaching a "stale" green light that's about to change, the car can tell you that you're not going to make it, meaning you might as well just coast to a stop and save both some gas and your brakes.

The timers and instructions appear on both Audi's Virtual Cockpit system and on the heads-up display, if equipped, letting drivers know whether they have time to queue up another playlist before the light turns green, or if they should stop rocking and get ready to roll.



The four new cities going live today are Denver, Colorado; White Plains, New York; Gainesville, Florida and Orlando, Florida. That's a total of 13 cities in the US where the service works, or some 4,700 intersections. If you find yourself commuting through one of those 13, then lucky you, but you will need to pay for the privilege of receiving that sweet metadata. TLI is part of Audi's Connect Prime services package, which costs $199 for six months or $499 for 18 months. You do, at least, get the first six months free.