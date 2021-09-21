The 2022 Acura RDX looks amazing in Long Beach Blue

Acura's RDX crossover gets styling and tech updates alongside a new PMC Edition.
Acura updated the RDX crossover for 2022.
The PMC Edition is back with a new Long Beach Blue hue.
Exterior styling changes are mostly limited to new air intakes at the front and a reshaped rear bumper.
The interior has some new trim options, too.
Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is now standard.
Acura gave the RDX a lot more sound deadening.
The suspension and drive modes have also been retuned.
Only 200 of the PMC Edition will be sold.
The 2022 RDX will hit dealers in November.
