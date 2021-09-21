/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
The 2022 Acura RDX looks amazing in Long Beach Blue

Acura's RDX crossover gets styling and tech updates alongside a new PMC Edition.

Daniel Golson
Acura updated the RDX crossover for 2022.

The PMC Edition is back with a new Long Beach Blue hue.

Exterior styling changes are mostly limited to new air intakes at the front and a reshaped rear bumper.

The interior has some new trim options, too.

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is now standard.

Acura gave the RDX a lot more sound deadening.

The suspension and drive modes have also been retuned.

Only 200 of the PMC Edition will be sold.

The 2022 RDX will hit dealers in November.

Keep scrolling or swiping to see more of the 2022 RDX.

