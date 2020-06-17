2021 Toyota Supra costs $43,945, Supra 3.0 gets $1,000 price increase

Enlarge Image Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The Toyota Supra gets a number of updates for its second year on sale, including a new four-cylinder version, as well a more-powerful turbocharged inline-six. The new 2.0-liter I4 makes the 2021 Supra more affordable, too, and Toyota on Wednesday confirmed its updated coupe will start at $43,945, including $955 for destination -- a $7,000 decrease over the 2020 Supra with its 3.0-liter I6.

If you can't imagine owning a Supra without turbo I6 power, you'll pay $1,000 more for a 2021 model: $51,945, including destination. The more generously equipped Supra 3.0 Premium comes in at $55,445, and the special-edition Supra A91 tops out at $56,945, again including the aforementioned destination charge.

The small price increase seems fair to us considering the Supra 3.0 got a substantial boost in power for 2021. The 3.0-liter engine now produces 382 horsepower and 368 pound-feet of torque, compared to 335 hp and 365 lb-ft in the 2020 model.

The entry-level Supra's 2.0-liter turbo I4 is shared with the BMW Z4 convertible, and produces 255 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. But since the less-powerful Supra is also more than 200 pounds lighter than an equivalent six-cylinder model, it doesn't really suffer in terms of performance. In fact, this car offers great overall balance, and is plenty entertaining to drive.

A few optional extras are available for each model. The Supra 2.0 has a $3,485 safety and technology package, which adds a number of niceties including adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, navigation, a 12-speaker JBL audio system and more. This package is available on the Supra 3.0, as well, for $3,155. Meanwhile, Supra 3.0 Premium and A91 Edition buyers can select the $1,195 driver assistance package, which adds adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and parking sensors.

The only other available options are special paint colors. Nitro Yellow is a $425 option on the 2.0, 3.0 and 3.0 Premium, while Phantom is a $1,495 hue only available on the 3.0 Premium. The A91 edition is the only Supra available in the awesome new Refraction blue color.

Production of the 2021 Supra models was delayed slightly due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, though Toyota says some 400 examples of the Supra 3.0 have already made their way to the US. New 2021 Supra orders will kick off sometime in August, with the majority of 2.0- and 3.0-liter cars hitting dealerships this fall.