2021 Toyota Supra 3.0 gets big power bump, A91 special edition

Toyota

Toyota just debuted the four-cylinder Supra 2.0 for the US, but it couldn't let the lowly new base model steal all the thunder. The 2021 model year of the six-cylinder Supra 3.0 has also been revealed, and it's got a host of newsworthy upgrades and new features.

Let's get what's arguably the biggest news out of the way first: Toyota has upped the Supra 3.0's power dramatically for 2021. The turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six now makes 382 horsepower and 368 pound-feet of torque, up from 335 hp and 365 lb-ft. That means it now exactly matches the output of its BMW Z4 M40i sibling that uses the same engine. The power and torque curves have also been messed with, with peak power arriving from 5,800-6,500 rpm (previously 5,000-6,500) and peak torque coming in at 1,800-5,000 rpm (previously 1,600-4,500).

Upgrades to the engine to achieve the boost in power include a dual-branch exhaust manifold and a new piston design for a reduced compression ratio. The transmission remains an eight-speed automatic, which carries over with no changes. Toyota says the 2021 Supra 3.0 will hit 60 mph in 3.9 seconds, 0.2 second quicker than before, while its limited 155-mph top speed remains the same.

Toyota also upgraded the Supra 3.0's chassis. There are new strut tower braces made from aluminum that connect to the radiator, retuned dampers, and new front and rear bump stops. The programming for the active rear differential, adaptive suspension, electric power steering, and stability control has also been revised. Toyota says the changes make the Supra more stable through quicker transitions and increase its roll resistance.

Toyota

Also new for 2021 is a special edition of the Supra 3.0 called the A91 Edition. Toyota says it has "concept-car inspired looks," which is a little dubious, but it looks cooler than the regular car nonetheless. The A91 Edition will be offered in either Nocturnal, a boring black that's already on the current Supra, or Refraction, an awesome new bright blue that's pictured here. Pick the blue. The A91 also gets a carbon-fiber rear spoiler and mirror caps, matte-black wheels, and stripes on the C-pillar. The black interior is accented by blue stitching and a lot of Alcantara, and the special model comes with matching sleeves for the key.

There's a new Safety and Technology Package for the basic 3.0 model that includes some features from the 3.0 Premium trim like navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay, and a 12-speaker sound system. That pack also adds adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, parking sensors and rear cross-traffic alert, all features that are part of the 3.0 Premium's Driver Assist Package. So basically, if you don't want the leather or bigger brakes of the Premium trim but you want everything else it offers, that's now possible. Also, every Supra now comes with the larger 8.8-inch touchscreen as standard.

Every version of the 2021 Supra will arrive at US dealers this June. Toyota says only 1,000 of the A91 Edition will be sold, 500 units fewer than were offered of the 2020 Launch Edition model. Pricing has yet to be announced, but expect a price tag at least a few grand more than a standard Supra 3.0 -- and for dealers to mark them up way higher.