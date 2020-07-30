2021 Toyota 4Runner, Land Cruiser and Tundra arrive with tiny price increases

Enlarge Image Toyota

Toyota's lineup of rugged SUVs and its full-size pickup truck arrive at dealers soon, but before then, the automaker released prices for the 2021 4Runner, Land Cruiser and Tundra on Thursday.

The good news is base prices hardly increase. The Land Cruiser and Tundra only see their prices inch upward by $100, while the 4Runner costs $220 more for the new model year. Starting at the top of Toyota's SUV hierarchy, the 2021 Land Cruiser checks in at $86,840 after a $1,325 destination charge. The only other option for 2021 is the Heritage Edition, which adds some retro badges, a black grille and bronze accents. The throwback looks see the price climb to $89,170.

Moving into far more affordable territory, the 2021 4Runner starts at $37,460 after a $1,120 destination charge. That lands an SR5 trim without 4x4. Stepping up to four-wheel traction reveals a base price of $39,335, also a $220 increase from last year. The same trims all remain, but as we saw at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show this year (you know, before a pandemic swept over us), Toyota has a 4Runner Trail Edition in store.

The special SUV starts at $41,310 and tosses in some gray TRD wheels, a roof-mounted cargo basket, a cooler and black badges as icing on the proverbial cake. Other 4Runner trims also see minor price bumps, as in, they cost fewer than $200 more compared to last year.

Rounding out the pricing news is the 2021 Toyota Tundra. The cheapest Tundra costs $35,270 after a $1,595 destination charge. You're looking at $38,320 for the cheapest 4x4 model, and keep in mind, these aren't crew cab models. The least expensive Tundra with four full doors is the SR5 trim with a $39,565 price before adding 4x4. The truck leaps over the $40,000 mark when adding 4x4 to the crew cab model and costs $42,615. But, overall, price increases remain modest across the board.

The Tundra also gets a Trail Edition like the 4Runner, and checking the box nets you special wheels, a chrome grille, front bucket seats and a lockable in-bed storage cubby. There's also an even larger fuel tank onboard. It starts life as an SR5 trim with the "SR5 Upgrade" package, so it's pretty well equipped and comes as a crew cab. The starting price is $43,565 for a two-wheel drive model and $46,615 if you need the 4x4 traction.

A Tundra Nightshade Edition also joins the roster for 2021, based on the more luxurious Limited trim. It essentially adds lots of black elements, but no other equipment and prices start at $44,985.