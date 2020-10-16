Tesla Model 3 sees more range, quicker acceleration for 2021

Tesla

Tesla began rolling out the 2021 updates for its Model 3 on Friday, and it somehow managed to make it even more desirable by incorporating a few new tricks from the Model Y.

Specifically, Tesla has opted to include a new heat pump system in the 3 from the Y, and has also decided to ditch the chrome trim. Ranges are increased slightly and there are new (and very cool) 20-inch Uberturbine wheels for the Performance model. Inside there's a new center console and the steering wheel is now heated. Tesla also opted to bring back the auto-dimming rear-view mirror for 2021, which is nice to see.

Tesla

Also new for 2021 is a performance increase that manages to drop the 0-60 times for all three Model 3 trim levels. The Performance model benefits the most (natch) with a new claimed time of just 3.1 seconds. That's proper supercar stuff. The range has also been increased, with the Big T claiming a bump of 13 miles for the Standard Range car and 16 miles for the Performance model. The Long Range Plus model benefits the most with a 30-mile bump to 353 miles.

The configurator for the new Model 3 is live, and it's currently showing delivery estimates of between five and nine weeks for delivery.