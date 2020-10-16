2021 Hyundai Santa Fe 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 2022 Volkswagen Taos 2021 Ford Bronco 2020 electric vehicles Best car lease deals Best car insurance

Tesla Model 3 sees more range, quicker acceleration for 2021

There are also a number of visual changes that help keep the Model 3 desirable.

screen-shot-2020-10-16-at-11-59-20-am.png

With a sprint to 60 mph in just 3.1 seconds, the Performance Model 3 could give some supercars a run for their money.

 Tesla

Tesla began rolling out the 2021 updates for its Model 3 on Friday, and it somehow managed to make it even more desirable by incorporating a few new tricks from the Model Y.

Specifically, Tesla has opted to include a new heat pump system in the 3 from the Y, and has also decided to ditch the chrome trim. Ranges are increased slightly and there are new (and very cool) 20-inch Uberturbine wheels for the Performance model. Inside there's a new center console and the steering wheel is now heated. Tesla also opted to bring back the auto-dimming rear-view mirror for 2021, which is nice to see.

screen-shot-2020-10-16-at-11-59-58-am.png

We suspect that the changes to the Model 3's interior will be more noticeable in person.

 Tesla

Also new for 2021 is a performance increase that manages to drop the 0-60 times for all three Model 3 trim levels. The Performance model benefits the most (natch) with a new claimed time of just 3.1 seconds. That's proper supercar stuff. The range has also been increased, with the Big T claiming a bump of 13 miles for the Standard Range car and 16 miles for the Performance model. The Long Range Plus model benefits the most with a 30-mile bump to 353 miles.

The configurator for the new Model 3 is live, and it's currently showing delivery estimates of between five and nine weeks for delivery.

Tesla Model 3 barrels through the snow in Track Mode

