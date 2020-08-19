2021 Subaru Forester prices rise a bit, but SUV gets more safety kit

Subaru

There will be a little more to love in a 2021 Subaru Forester even as prices climb by $400 at most for the crossover SUV.

Subaru released prices for the 2021 Forester Wednesday and said all trims will now come standard with "Steering Responsive" LED headlights with high-beam assist. The tech allows the headlights to follow the road ahead as the driver steers. It's some pretty fancy tech to trickle down from upper trims all the way to the base model. Subaru also said the 2021 Outback and Legacy will receive the same system.

In addition to the headlight tech, every Forester will now feature a rear seatbelt reminder to remind every passenger to buckle up.

The added features see the prices for the Forester rise by $400 at most, while a couple of trims sneak into 2021 with a $300 price increase. The base Forester now starts at $25,845 after a $400 bump, the Forester Premium also receives a $400 increase to start at $28,845 and the Forester Sport now costs $30,445 with the $400 increase. All prices include a $1,050 destination charge.

Meanwhile, the Forester Limited and Forester Touring are $300 more than the 2020 model. The former starts at $32,445 and the latter at $35,945.

No other big changes come to the SUV, which means there's still a 2.5-liter flat-four engine onboard making 182 horsepower and 176 pound-feet of torque. It's a Subaru, so of course all-wheel drive is standard, and a CVT sends power to all four wheels. The latest Foresters will start shipping out to dealers this October.