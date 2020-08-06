2021 Subaru Outback, Legacy cost a little more, load up on more safety tech

Subaru

The 2021 Subaru Outback and Legacy arrive for the new year with no major changes, but for those already intrigued with the load of standard active safety gear onboard, the Japanese automaker added even more.

Every Outback wagon (it's not a crossover, sorry) and Legacy sedan now come standard with what Subaru calls "Steering Responsive LED headlights." The system works with both low and high beams, and guides the light in the direction the driver steers the car.

Both vehicles already pack a pretty impressive list of active safety and driver assist equipment, and with just a $150 base price increase for both models, it's not a bad tradeoff. The Legacy starts at $23,945, while the Outback rings in at $27,845. Both prices include a $1,050 destination charge.

In addition to the fancy headlights, both vehicles also nab a rear seat reminder system to check for items or passengers before exiting the car, and an enhanced seatbelt reminder with audible and visual alerts.

Subaru

Breaking things down by model, the 2021 Legacy still comes in Base, Premium, Sport and Limited trims. Each packs a 2.5-liter flat-four engine with 182 horsepower and 176 pound-feet of torque. A CVT sends power to all four wheels via the automaker's standard all-wheel drive system. It's kind of what makes a Subaru a Subaru, after all. The Limited XT and Touring XT trims also return and add a 2.4-liter turbo-four engine with 260 hp and 277 lb-ft of torque.

Across the board, price increases are minimal; at most, the Legacy costs $250 more in Limited XT and Touring XT guises. The latter is the most expensive Legacy you can buy, topping $37,195. Otherwise, the sedan stays rather steady.

The far more popular Outback model also returns with the same trims, powertrains and amenities, and mirrors the Legacy save for the Onyx Edition XT. The special model gets more rugged equipment like an upgraded X-Drive mode, black exterior elements and a special upholstery that's mighty easy to clean. Like the Legacy, price increases don't surpass $250 for any trim. If you're looking at the volume model, the Outback Premium, it's now $30,095 after a $150 price increase.

The cars will arrive at dealers this October.