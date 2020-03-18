The 2020 Subaru Forester is pragmatic if not passionate

There's nothing fancy here, just wholesome crossover goodness.
How do you like these 18-inch wheels?
Like its exterior, the Forester's cabin is a frill-free zone.
This utility vehicle's boxer four-cylinder engine delivers 182 horsepower.
The backseat is quit spacious, with plenty of room for heads and legs.
The Forester's profile is boxy, which hints at its generous cargo-hauling capability.
In case you forget what you're driving, they put the name right on the back.
Performance is adequate if unremarkable.
The Subaru Forester is a useful hauler.
For more photos of the 2020 Subaru Forester, keep clicking through this gallery.