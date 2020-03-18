The 2020 Subaru Forester is pragmatic if not passionate

  • 2020 Subaru Forester
  • 2020 Subaru Forester
  • 2020 Subaru Forester
  • 2020 Subaru Forester
  • 2020 Subaru Forester
  • 2020 Subaru Forester
  • 2020 Subaru Forester
  • 2020 Subaru Forester
  • 2020 Subaru Forester
  • 2020 Subaru Forester
  • 2020 Subaru Forester
  • 2020 Subaru Forester
  • 2020 Subaru Forester
  • 2020 Subaru Forester
  • 2020 Subaru Forester
  • 2020 Subaru Forester
  • 2020 Subaru Forester
  • 2020 Subaru Forester
  • 2020 Subaru Forester
  • 2020 Subaru Forester
  • 2020 Subaru Forester
  • 2020 Subaru Forester
  • 2020 Subaru Forester
  • 2020 Subaru Forester
  • 2020 Subaru Forester
  • 2020 Subaru Forester
  • 2020 Subaru Forester
  • 2020 Subaru Forester
  • 2020 Subaru Forester
  • 2020 Subaru Forester
  • 2020 Subaru Forester
  • 2020 Subaru Forester
  • 2020 Subaru Forester
  • 2020 Subaru Forester
  • 2020 Subaru Forester
  • 2020 Subaru Forester
  • 2020 Subaru Forester
  • 2020 Subaru Forester
  • 2020 Subaru Forester
  • 2020 Subaru Forester
  • 2020 Subaru Forester
  • 2020 Subaru Forester
  • 2020 Subaru Forester
  • 2020 Subaru Forester
  • 2020 Subaru Forester
  • 2020 Subaru Forester
  • 2020 Subaru Forester
  • 2020 Subaru Forester
  • 2020 Subaru Forester
  • 2020 Subaru Forester
  • 2020 Subaru Forester
  • 2020 Subaru Forester
  • 2020 Subaru Forester
  • 2020 Subaru Forester
  • 2020 Subaru Forester
  • 2020 Subaru Forester
  • 2020 Subaru Forester
  • 2020 Subaru Forester
  • 2020 Subaru Forester

There's nothing fancy here, just wholesome crossover goodness.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
1
of 59

How do you like these 18-inch wheels?

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
2
of 59

Like its exterior, the Forester's cabin is a frill-free zone.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
3
of 59

This utility vehicle's boxer four-cylinder engine delivers 182 horsepower.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
4
of 59

The backseat is quit spacious, with plenty of room for heads and legs.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
5
of 59

The Forester's profile is boxy, which hints at its generous cargo-hauling capability.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
6
of 59

In case you forget what you're driving, they put the name right on the back.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
7
of 59

Performance is adequate if unremarkable. 

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
8
of 59

The Subaru Forester is a useful hauler. 

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
9
of 59

For more photos of the 2020 Subaru Forester, keep clicking through this gallery.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
10
of 59
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
11
of 59
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
12
of 59
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
13
of 59
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
14
of 59
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
15
of 59
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
16
of 59
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
17
of 59
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
18
of 59
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
19
of 59
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
20
of 59
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
21
of 59
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
22
of 59
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
23
of 59
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
24
of 59
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
25
of 59
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
26
of 59
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
27
of 59
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
28
of 59
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
29
of 59
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
30
of 59
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
31
of 59
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
32
of 59
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
33
of 59
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
34
of 59
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
35
of 59
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
36
of 59
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
37
of 59
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
38
of 59
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
39
of 59
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
40
of 59
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
41
of 59
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
42
of 59
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
43
of 59
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
44
of 59
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
45
of 59
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
46
of 59
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
47
of 59
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
48
of 59
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
49
of 59
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
50
of 59
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
51
of 59
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
52
of 59
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
53
of 59
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
54
of 59
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
55
of 59
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
56
of 59
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
57
of 59
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
58
of 59
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
59
of 59
Now Reading

The 2020 Subaru Forester is pragmatic if not passionate

Up Next

2020 Subaru Forester makes a play as the value crossover

Latest Stories

Coronavirus highlights strengths of self-driving delivery vehicles

Coronavirus highlights strengths of self-driving delivery vehicles

by
COVID-19 and automakers: All the plant shutdowns due to the coronavirus

COVID-19 and automakers: All the plant shutdowns due to the coronavirus

by
Ford, GM suspend all North American production to stop coronavirus spread

Ford, GM suspend all North American production to stop coronavirus spread

by
Volvo recalls 121,000 cars over auto emergency braking failure

Volvo recalls 121,000 cars over auto emergency braking failure

by
New Ford Bronco reveal likely postponed due to coronavirus

New Ford Bronco reveal likely postponed due to coronavirus

by