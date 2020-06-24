Porsche's 718 Boxster and Cayman get more standard features than ever

Enlarge Image Porsche

This is a very good time to be a 718 Boxster or Cayman fan because Porsche has decided to listen to customers and the press and offer the 4.0-liter flat-six from the Boxster Spyder and Cayman GT4 in the GTS models, and the standard transmission is a six-speed manual. Seven-speed PDK is optional. But what if that's not enough for you and you need more?

The folks in Stuttgart are willing to accommodate you by upping the standard equipment across the 718 range, including automatic two-zone climate control, heated front seats, auto-dimming mirrors with rain sensor, plus Apple CarPlay and the Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS). Those lights are going to be black in GTS 4.0 models.

Also new for 2021 is the availability of the seven-speed PDK gearbox that we've known and loved in the 911 in the past -- and you can even get it on the 718 Cayman GT4 and the 718 Spyder -- basically all the cars with the four-liter flat-six -- if that's your particular brand of currywurst.

OK, but what is all this going to cost you? Well, the news isn't too bad there either. The 4.0-liter 718 Cayman and Boxster GTS will set you back a not-inconsiderable $88,150 and $90,250, respectively. Oh, and Porsche's order books for both models are open, with the first customer deliveries slated to take place sometime in early 2021.