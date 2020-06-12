2021 Nissan Rogue teaser shows off a sharp new face

Enlarge Image Nissan

June 15 is shaping up to be a busy day for the automotive industry. Not only is Lexus pulling back the veil on its new IS sedan, it appears Nissan has a curtain to pull back, as well.

Nissan announced on Friday that it will debut the next-generation 2021 Rogue crossover on June 15 at 9 a.m. ET. The automaker didn't offer up any additional details about the vehicle, saying only that it's "more than a redesign."

Nissan did, however, include a teaser image that appears to give away the entire front end. The old Rogue's frumpy front fascia has been cast by the wayside in favor of something way sharper, along the lines of what was promised in a teaser video that also included a hint of a new Z. The teaser, which shows off some trick dual-layer headlights and a much more aggressive look overall, appears to confirm the allegedly leaked photos that popped up back in April.

The Rogue is one of America's most popular SUVs, so this should be quite the unveiling. While Nissan hasn't confirmed any other Rogue factoids, the Instagram account that posted the alleged leaks mentioned upgrades like wireless phone charging, a 9-inch touchscreen and Apple CarPlay, among other things. We'll find out what's actually in the new Rogue in just a few days.