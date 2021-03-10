2021 Mercedes-Maybach S580 starts at $185,950, hits dealers this summer

Mercedes-Benz

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class is a byword for luxury and has been for almost 50 years, but there's another level above the standard S-Class that takes things to an almost obscene level. That, friends, is the Maybach.

There's a new S-Class coming, and a new Maybach version will follow. Some things are different than in previous years -- the new S580 Maybach, for example, is powered by a V8 instead of a V12 -- but one thing that never changes is the fact that it's an expensive car to buy. Should you want one of the 2021 Maybach S580s, be prepared to spend at least $185,950 (including $1,050 for destination), Mercedes-Benz confirmed on Wednesday.

Now, that's a lot of cash, even for an S-Class. So what do you get in the Maybach version that justifies the extra spending? Well, on the outside, you get a bunch of Maybach-specific styling touches, including several exclusive wheel options, as well as the classic Mercedes stand-up hood badge. Inside, though, is where things get really good.

First, the Maybach gets an extra 7 inches of wheelbase over the standard S580, all of which goes to the rear-seat passengers. Other notable Maybach features include massaging calf rests for the rear-seat passengers, as well as neck and shoulder heating. Beyond that, expect the finest leather and interior finishes, as well as cutting-edge infotainment. Don't worry, champagne flutes and custom holders for said flutes are part of the deal, as well.

The 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S580 is set to hit dealers in the US this summer.