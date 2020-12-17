The swanky new Mercedes-Benz S-Class costs $110,850

Rich and powerful businesspeople of America, get your checkbooks ready. Mercedes-Benz confirmed pricing details for the brand-new 2021 S-Class on Thursday, and it'll start at $110,850, including $1,050 for destination.

That'll get you in the door with the base S-Class: the S500 4Matic Luxury Line. Here, you'll get a 12.8-inch OLED center display running Mercedes' updated MBUX software, as well as the company's full suite of driver-assistance tech, including a 360-degree 3D camera, adaptive cruise control, collision-avoidance and protection systems and more. Optional equipment includes a 4D Burmester sound system, 3D gauge cluster with an augmented reality head-up display, extended seat and armrest heating, Nappa leather and 10-spoke, 20-inch wheels.

The S500 4Matic can also be ordered in AMG Line guise for an additional $4,300, and that'll get you slightly more aggressive body styling and different wheel designs. The AMG Line can be optioned with all the aforementioned add-ons, though you can also opt for 4.5-degree rear axle steering, the Night Package exterior updo and some 20- or 21-inch wheels.

The S500 models are powered by a 3.0-liter turbocharged I6 engine with 429 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque. This engine also comes with Mercedes' EQ-Boost 48-volt mild-hybrid technology, which adds a supplemental 21 hp and 184 lb-ft for more powerful acceleration and smoother stop/start operation.

If you'd rather roll with a bit more pep in your step, you can get the S580 4Matic, which has the same Luxury Line and AMG Line packages mentioned above. The S580 uses a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that delivers a robust 496 hp and 516 lb-ft, in addition to the same EQ-Boost electrification that you get with the I6. The S580 Luxury Line costs $117,350 while the S580 AMG Line comes in at $121,650, again including the $1,050 destination charge.

The big daddy of the lineup is the S580 Executive Line -- $132,500 including destination. This is the way to get the super-fancy rear setup, with active and electronically adjustable multicontour seats, Mercedes' innovative rear-passenger airbag, an extra wireless charging pad for backseat riders, a pair of 11.6-inch touchscreens mounted to the front seat backs and a 7-inch removable tablet. The Executive Line also gets you the S-Class' 10-degree rear-axle steering setup, which makes this big boy a cinch to maneuver in tight parking lots. Optional equipment includes the Burmester 4D audio system, the 3D/AR gauge cluster and head-up display and additional 20-inch wheel options.

As has historically been the case, the S-Class is more expensive than its key German rivals. Both the BMW 740i and Audi A8 55 TFSI are about $20,000 cheaper, but they have a lot less power and a lot less tech. Spec for spec, the S-Class' closest competitors are the BMW 750i xDrive and Audi A8 60 TFSI, which again are a fair bit cheaper, but can't touch the Benz on comfort and technology.

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class will hit dealerships in the first half of next year, so get ready to get fancy. Of course, if you really want to flaunt your wealth, there's always the upcoming Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, and neither Audi or BMW can even come close to touching that.