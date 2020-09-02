2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class evolves the flagship

This fine-lookin' sedan is the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class.
The interior is super comfy and super techy.
Check out the detail in its taillights.
The S-Class is slightly longer, wider and taller than before.
This is Mercedes' flagship sedan.
The rear seats are excellent, though we don't get this two-person arrangement in the US -- yet.
Both I6 and V8 engines will be offered.
The LED headlights have a cool three-dot signature.
Seriously, these taillights are awesome.
