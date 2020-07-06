2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class teaser previews big MBUX update

The Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS electric sedan concept wasn't just a high-level exercise in designing something neat. Tucked away behind its wild styling are hints at the next generation of Mercedes sedans, including the flagship S-Class. In preparation for this four-door's update, the automaker has put out a teaser that promises some big tech revisions.

Mercedes-Benz on Monday sent out a new teaser for the 2021 S-Class sedan. Part of the image should look familiar, since the OEM has already shown off the S-Class' new front end. Rocking sleeker headlights, a new bumper and a whole lot of driver-assistance tech behind the grille, the S-Class is clearly building upon what already makes it great.

But that's all old hat. The real meat and potatoes of this new teaser revolves around MBUX, Mercedes-Benz's latest and greatest infotainment system. The teaser shows off a much larger screen than what we're used to, incorporating not only the usual stuff but also the climate control settings, which prior to this were relegated to physical controls below the screen. Mercedes didn't provide any hints as to the size of the screen or any additional functionality beyond what we can see.

So how does this tie into the EQS? If you look past the aviation-themed steering wheel, the answer is clear as day. The S-Class' screen will likely evolve away from the ultrawide, two-screen "surfboard" configuration and toward a singular "floating" portrait screen flowing upward from the center console. Let's hope some other design cues make its way to the new S-Class, too, like those slick vertical vents.

Then again, we won't have long to wait to learn more. Mercedes-Benz will start teasing the S-Class' introduction in earnest on July 8 with a series of videos that will discuss other innovations in this car. Considering the second and third videos come out in late July and mid-August, we may have to live with teasers and smidgens of information for a little while yet.